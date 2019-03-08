Video

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

A Norfolk mother-of-four who became well known online through her beauty videos has revealed in an emotional final posting how she received the devastating news she has just weeks to live.

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, woke at 2am last Tuesday with a "splitting" headache but after going to A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and undergoing tests she was diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive brain tumour.

Further scans saw experts at Addenbrooke's Hospital reveal her condition was terminal and advise her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

Samantha, who also has seven grandchildren, has since lost sight in one eye and seen her short-term memory and speech deteriorating, but says she remains positive.

In a heartbreakingly emotional 'farewell video' on her YouTube beauty vlog, which focuses on makeup for older women, she tells her 15,000 followers: "I am so, so sorry it's a horrible message I am sharing. If anyone sees me out I am not my usual glamorous self. I am never going to be my usual glamorous self.

"All that matters is to be comfortable and to be with my loved ones and you. I am so sorry this is such a horrible message. But I wanted you to share the final part of my journey."

Samantha, who has been married to husband David, 51, for 30 years having first met at his 17th birthday party, began her YouTube beauty vlog in 2014 after they were both made redundant following the closure of Diss Promotional Services in 2014.

Mr Last, a warehouse manager, said: "She did a video and I said you've got something there because in the beauty world it is all young girls. She then thought she wanted to do make-up and beauty for the older woman and it just grew from there. It became a little community and really boosted her confidence."

The couple are now planning a final trip of a lifetime and spending as much time as possible with children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21, and their grandchildren.

Mr Last said initially the couple believed Samantha, who has an identical twin sister Debbie, might have been suffering menopausal symptoms.

"She used to go into the kitchen and sort of freeze, and she would say things out loud before she did them. I think they call it mind fog," he said.

"We put it down to that and thought no more of it. Then she woke at 2am she was in a foetal position with her hands over her head and with a splitting headache."

Breaking down in tears, Mr Last added: "On the Friday she said get to the hospital as fast as you can. I ran in there and she just said 'it's not good, it's terminal'.

"We got all the kids together and said this is what it is. We told them all together so no-one knew first. It was very upsetting but they knew what it was, but we all thought there was some hope."

The family are now fundraising for her final trip taking in Agatha Christie's beach house in Devon, as she is a huge fan of murder mysteries.

Mr Last said: "Samantha has always wanted to go on holiday in a motorhome and she loves the seaside and walking her two puppies on the beach. Because it has all happened so fast, it is only seven days ago since everything was fine, we don't know the exact route of where we will be going.

"The family just want to spend as much time together as possible. The kids want to spend parts of the trip with us. Everyone has been so supportive. "Samantha's twin sister came and they put some make-up on and that really cheered Samantha up."

Adam Minto, who founded Revolution Beauty, a make-up brand that promoted Samantha's videos, and fellow YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles, who has 16 million followers, are among those who have already offered support towards the trip as well as funeral costs.

- Donations to the couple's fundraiser can be made at Go Fund Me