Diss Town match goes ahead following coronavirus concerns
PUBLISHED: 16:06 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 02 September 2020
Archant
A non-league club opted to play its latest FA Cup match despite a player from a recent opponent testing positive for coronavirus.
Diss Town beat Framlingham Town 1-0 in a preliminary tie on Tuesday night, but the game had looked in doubt after Walsham-le-Willows - who Diss faced a week prior - pulled out of their own cup match after a positive test.
The Suffolk side added that he was not showing any symptoms, but had recently returned from a holiday in Zante.
You may also want to watch:
Neither Walsham-le-Willows nor Diss Town were directed not to play by the FA or Public Health officials, and Steve Flatman - Diss Town chairman - insisted it had been safe.
“We can’t test all our players but we take their temperatures,” said Mr Flatman. “Some players took tests and they came back negative.
“The players don’t use dressing rooms, teams are based in different stands and we sanitise everything.
“At the end of the day, we did as much as we could for the safety of our players.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.