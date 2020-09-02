Diss Town match goes ahead following coronavirus concerns

Diss Town played an FA Cup tie following a coronavirus scare. Pictured is action from a previous match against Harleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A non-league club opted to play its latest FA Cup match despite a player from a recent opponent testing positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Flatman, chairman of Diss Town Football Club, says it was safe to play their FA Cup preliminary tie despite a coronavirus scare. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Steve Flatman, chairman of Diss Town Football Club, says it was safe to play their FA Cup preliminary tie despite a coronavirus scare. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diss Town beat Framlingham Town 1-0 in a preliminary tie on Tuesday night, but the game had looked in doubt after Walsham-le-Willows - who Diss faced a week prior - pulled out of their own cup match after a positive test.

The Suffolk side added that he was not showing any symptoms, but had recently returned from a holiday in Zante.

You may also want to watch:

Neither Walsham-le-Willows nor Diss Town were directed not to play by the FA or Public Health officials, and Steve Flatman - Diss Town chairman - insisted it had been safe.

“We can’t test all our players but we take their temperatures,” said Mr Flatman. “Some players took tests and they came back negative.

“The players don’t use dressing rooms, teams are based in different stands and we sanitise everything.

“At the end of the day, we did as much as we could for the safety of our players.”