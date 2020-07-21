Stroke survivor uses blog to document long road to recovery

Stroke survivor Peter Ellis, from Diss, is using a blog to document his long road to recovery. Picture: Peter Ellis Archant

A stroke survivor is using a blog to document his long road to recovery and help others going through the same life-changing experience.

Stroke survivor Peter Ellis, from Diss, is using a blog to document his long road to recovery. Picture: Peter Ellis

Peter Ellis, from Diss, began writing about his battle after suffering a stroke in March 2018, which doctors later discovered had been caused by a bleed on the brain “the size of a fist”.

He was initially unable to walk and went on to spend more than two months in hospital, followed by months of rehabilitation before finally being allowed home the following August.

Recalling the moment he suffered his stroke, Mr Ellis described experiencing a sudden sensation and losing all use of his left side after undertaking a strenuous task in his garden.

“I remember this sensation just suddenly coming over me,” said Mr Ellis. “I sat on a bench trying to work out what was happening, when my left arm suddenly just fell to the floor.

“The first thing I remember thinking, bizarrely, was ‘I haven’t done my will’.

“I can’t remember anything from the ambulance to the hospital. After six days on the ward I deteriorated and the doctors decided to operate as a second bleed was life-threatening and pressing down on my spinal cord.”

Despite exhaustive rehabilitation helping him move more freely again, Mr Ellis was unable to carry on the hobbies he loved such as playing piano and gardening.

But the 60-year-old was intent on turning his traumatic experience into something positive, and began writing a blog aimed at sharing his journey and educating others on stroke recovery.

“I was in a sorry state after my stroke – emotionally, physically and spiritually,” added Mr Ellis. “You feel totally exposed and vulnerable, especially when there are things like going to the toilet you can’t do by yourself.

“Once sent home the early discharge care was excellent, but only for 12 weeks and then you are left on your own.

“My blog is designed to be an outlet to express how I’m feeling, and to help those less well-connected and supported, who deserve no lesser care, and need so much more motivation.

“My stroke was the scariest experience of my life but I’m determined to progress in my recovery and others can too.”

To read more about Mr Ellis’ experience, visit mystrokejourney.health.blog.