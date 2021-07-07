Royal British Legion man salutes NHS heroes after heart attack

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021

Bob Rogers, secretary of the Diss and District RBL branch, has thanked those who came to his aid following a heart attack - Credit: Bob Rogers

A Royal British Legion member has thanked the NHS heroes who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack at home.

Bob Rogers, branch secretary of the Diss and District RBL, had been feeling unwell for weeks when he suddenly took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, June 22.

On his doctor's advice, the 67-year-old dialled for an ambulance at around 7am and was thankful to see paramedics arrive in less than half an hour.

"I had been feeling really rough," said Mr Rogers, who had already suffered a heart attack in 2014.

"This was different from just feeling a bit groggy - I knew something was not right.

"I called 999 and they said they would get someone to me within 60 minutes, but they only took about 20.

"When they arrived I managed to get to the front door, but they said 'for goodness' sake sir, go and sit down!'"

Mr Rogers' recollection of the next couple of hours is patchy, but he remembers being kept alert and awake after crumpling onto his sofa.

Soon he had been moved into the ambulance and was being transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Upon arrival, the legion man was taken to straight to the cardiac care unit, where he was told he had suffered a heart attack.

And, by 11am, an operation to fit Mr Rogers with a stent to prevent blood clots - the cause of his episode - had been successfully completed.

"You have got to admit that is a fantastic service," he added.

The next day, Mr Rogers was moved to the cardiac ward and, on the Friday, he was discharged from hospital.

Now on the road to recovery and set for regular check-ups, he is simply grateful to everyone who came to his aid.

"All the people involved were so good," said Mr Rogers. "The medical staff and the voice who took my 999 call, but also the people who brought round the tea and the cleaners.

"For want of a better phrase, I want to thank all those little people who sometimes get forgotten about.

"If not for all those people working as a team, I might not be here."