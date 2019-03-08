Search

Beauty blogger mum faces new treatment to fight return of brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 October 2019

Norfolk YouTube beauty blogger Samantha Last is undergoing chemotherapy to fight return of brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

Norfolk YouTube beauty blogger Samantha Last is undergoing chemotherapy to fight return of brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

Samantha Last

Norfolk beauty blogger Samantha Last who revealed she had weeks to live in an emotional final video is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy to fight the return of her brain tumour following surgery.

The 49-year-old mum of four from Diss underwent a six hour operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge that saw surgeon Matthew Guilfoyle remove 90pc of the tumour, which was the size of a large chicken egg.

Mrs Last, who has seven grandchildren, was diagnosed with an aggressive tumour after going to A&E in Norwich with a "splitting" headache.

Beauty blogger Samantha Last, from Diss, underwent a six hour operation at Addenbrooke's to partially remove part of her brain tumour. Picture: Samantha LastBeauty blogger Samantha Last, from Diss, underwent a six hour operation at Addenbrooke's to partially remove part of her brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

She received the devastating news that her condition was terminal with doctors advising her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

However further talks with doctors subsequently saw her offered the option of surgery that whilst not offering a cure could it was hoped help prolong her life.

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, offered makeup tips for older women in her popular YouTube beauty videos. Picture: Samantha LastNorfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, offered makeup tips for older women in her popular YouTube beauty videos. Picture: Samantha Last

Her husband David Last, 51, said she had a spell recovering at home in Diss with family after being discharged from hospital while awaiting the outcome of tests after the partial removal of the tumour.

She is now undergoing chemotherapy after the results revealed she will has Grade 4 cancer.

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTubeSamantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Mr Last said: "The results were not what we wanted. The biopsy has confirmed the tumour is parieto occipital (glioma) Grade 4, Grade 4 being the worst and most serious.

"Samantha has started chemotherapy to fight the growth of the returning tumour. The hospital confirmed it is cancer and cannot be cured. But they can fight it."

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last familySamantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family

MORE: Mum given weeks to live has 90pc of brain tumour removed in six hour operation

Since her diagnosis last month, Mrs Last had lost sight in one eye and seen her short term memory and speech deteriorating, but she remained positive ahead of the surgery.

Following her diagnosis Samantha, who had found success with her YouTube videos offering makeup tips to older woman, revealed she had weeks to live to her 15,000 followers in a heartbreaking video.

MORE: Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

The news prompted a flood of goodwill messages from around the world. An online appeal to help fund a final motorhome trip of a lifetime has raised £24,500.

The couple, who have been married for 30 years and have four children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21, continued the trip with stops n Birmingham and Bristol ahead of the new treatment.

Mr Last has also left his job to care for his wife full time. "Due to the long term care and support Samantha requires following her brain surgery operation, I have decided to resign from my full time job to concentrate on providing her with a better quality of life," he said.

