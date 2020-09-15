Leisure centre finally reopens following coronavirus closure

Diss Leisure Centre has finally reopened after being closed for almost six months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A south Norfolk leisure centre has reopened for the first time since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Diss Leisure Centre welcomed back customers on Monday (September 14) after being shut for almost six months.

Leisure centres, gyms and indoor pools were permitted to reopen from July 25, but Diss remained closed as major improvement work was brought forward - preventing the centre from having to close for a second time.

Safety measures include queuing, a one-way system, protective screens and a limit on the number of people and time spent in the building each day.

Showers are not available and all sessions must be pre-booked online, restricted to one activity booking per day.

Alison Thomas, South Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for customer focus, said: “It is fantastic news that we have now been able to reopen all our leisure centres and swimming pools.

“We know keeping fit is a good defence against Covid-19 and we have done everything we can to keep our staff and customers safe.”