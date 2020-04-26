Search

Advanced search

Video

Cyclist inspired by Captain Tom taking on 2.6 challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:47 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 April 2020

Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen

Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen

Archant

A 78-year-old cyclist has been inspired by Captain Tom Moore to take on the 2.6 Challenge for a hospice close to his heart.

Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke BowenMike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen

Mike Bowen, from Wortham, near Diss, is pedalling 2.6km in his garden 2.6 times on Sunday - when the London Marathon would have been held - before undertaking a 26km return cycle to Hopton Primary School on Tuesday.

Through his version of the 2.6 Challenge, which sees participants choose a challenge related to the numbers ‘two’ and ‘six’, Mr Bowen is raising money for Bury St Edmunds-based St Nicholas Hospice Care.

“Like everybody else I was amazed by what Captain Tom did,” said Mr Bowen, who has had both hips replaced. “I thought ‘if he can do that after recovering from cancer and a busted hip, what can I do?’

“West Suffolk Hospital means a lot to us and we were enormously moved when we saw the amazing treatment people in the last stages of life were receiving at the hospice.

“This challenge is about supporting them because hospices have had such a rough time.”

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling together’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

See inside this ‘magnificent’ Grade II listed manor house for sale for £2m

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealers and burglar who left victim with nightmares

(Left to right) Callum Ascione and Leon Punchard. Photo: Norfolk Police

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling together’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

‘It has to be safe’ - City chief will not consider restart until players feel comfortable

Norwich City's players will have health concerns which must be satisfied before they can start training and playing Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24