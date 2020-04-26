Video

Cyclist inspired by Captain Tom taking on 2.6 challenge

Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen Archant

A 78-year-old cyclist has been inspired by Captain Tom Moore to take on the 2.6 Challenge for a hospice close to his heart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen Mike Bowen, from Diss, is taking on the 2.6 challenge for St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Courtesy of MIke Bowen

Mike Bowen, from Wortham, near Diss, is pedalling 2.6km in his garden 2.6 times on Sunday - when the London Marathon would have been held - before undertaking a 26km return cycle to Hopton Primary School on Tuesday.

Through his version of the 2.6 Challenge, which sees participants choose a challenge related to the numbers ‘two’ and ‘six’, Mr Bowen is raising money for Bury St Edmunds-based St Nicholas Hospice Care.

“Like everybody else I was amazed by what Captain Tom did,” said Mr Bowen, who has had both hips replaced. “I thought ‘if he can do that after recovering from cancer and a busted hip, what can I do?’

“West Suffolk Hospital means a lot to us and we were enormously moved when we saw the amazing treatment people in the last stages of life were receiving at the hospice.

“This challenge is about supporting them because hospices have had such a rough time.”

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.