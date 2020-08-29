Search

Theatre left struggling during lockdown to host outdoor show

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 29 August 2020

Diss Corn Hall has organised its first outdoor show since coronavirus lockdown was introduced. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A theatre left struggling during the coronavirus crisis is set to hold its first outdoor show since lockdown was introduced.

Diss Corn Hall, in partnership with The Oaksmere in Brome, is hosting The Importance of Being Earnest at the hotel and restaurant’s garden on Sunday, August 30.

Starting from 4pm, the play will be the first performance organised by the Corn Hall since its closure in March, owing to government restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Left with no means of income, the theatre’s survival looked in doubt until widespread public funding for the industry was finally announced in July.

And now the arts will once again take centre stage as theatre company DOT Productions presents its version of Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy classic.

Audience members will be seated in social bubbles or households as per government guidelines. Those making reservations for more than one bubble should make separate bookings.

Visitors should bring their own chairs or floor cushions and an all-weather marquee will be used in the event of inclement weather.

Tickets, priced at £12, can be booked via the Corn Hall website but will not be available for purchase on the day. A £32 ticket qualifies customers for a picnic provided by The Oaksmere.

