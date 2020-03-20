Video

Popular carnival cancelled amid coronavirus uncertainty

Scenes from Diss Carnival, 2019 Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A popular carnival and funday has been called off due to uncertainty over the coronovirus outbreak.

Diss Carnival Committee has announced the cancellation of its flagship event “in light of the current global situation”.

Organisers had planned a range of attractions, activities and food stalls for Sunday, June 14, but are now looking ahead to next year’s carnival instead.

In a statement the committee said: “After seven months of organising, this is not a decision we have made lightly.

“We are aware this will greatly impact stallholders, entertainers, suppliers and the local community, but we have a duty to protect contributors and visitors from unnecessary health risk.”

“We have deliberated whether to postpone or cancel, and feel that to postpone without any clear idea of when life will get ‘back to normal’ could lead to an event that is poorly attended and not to the standard our visitors expect.”

The committee has thanked all those who were due to be involved and apologised for the inconvenience.