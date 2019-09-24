Search

Advanced search

'Every single extra day will be worth it': Beauty blogger with terminal brain tumour preparing to brave surgery

PUBLISHED: 10:53 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 24 September 2019

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Samantha Last

A mother-of-four with an aggressive brain tumour who revealed in an emotional video that she had weeks to live is preparing for surgery which could prolong her life.

After going to A&E with a "splitting" headache, Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and told her condition was terminal by doctors who advised her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

Mrs Last, who has seven grandchildren, is due to undergo brain surgery at Addenbrooke's on Wednesday to partially remove the tumour, which is the size of a large chicken egg.

She has been told it could give her extra time, although her condition would still be terminal, and the surgery would carry the risk of leaving her paralysed on her right side.

Her husband David Last, 51, said: "It is not a cure, it is still terminal, but it will prolong her life. And every single extra day is worth it."

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last familySamantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family

Since her diagnosis two weeks ago Mrs Last has lost sight in one eye and seen her short term memory and speech deteriorating, but she remains positive.

Prior to her surgery the couple have been undertaking a final trip of a lifetime and are spending as much time as possible with children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21, as well as their grandchildren.

The couple's motorhome trip has taken in Agatha Christie's beach house in Devon, somewhere Mrs Last, a keen fan of murder mysteries, had always wanted to visit.

Mr Last said: "Samantha is deteriorating, hence the operation being bought forward. However she is loving the roadtrip and the variety of hotel rooms. She is resting 60pc of the day. Her speech is now deteriorating and is getting frustrated about the lack of her communication skills."

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Two Norfolk B&Bs to battle it out on Channel 4 reality show

Sheringham B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

Severe traffic on A47 following breakdown

The timber lorry with a blowout tyre, pulled over on the A47 in Little Fransham PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Emergency services respond to a fire on Gosford Road, Beccles. PHOTO: Matt Nixon.

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists