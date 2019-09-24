'Every single extra day will be worth it': Beauty blogger with terminal brain tumour preparing to brave surgery

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last Samantha Last

A mother-of-four with an aggressive brain tumour who revealed in an emotional video that she had weeks to live is preparing for surgery which could prolong her life.

After going to A&E with a "splitting" headache, Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and told her condition was terminal by doctors who advised her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

Mrs Last, who has seven grandchildren, is due to undergo brain surgery at Addenbrooke's on Wednesday to partially remove the tumour, which is the size of a large chicken egg.

She has been told it could give her extra time, although her condition would still be terminal, and the surgery would carry the risk of leaving her paralysed on her right side.

Her husband David Last, 51, said: "It is not a cure, it is still terminal, but it will prolong her life. And every single extra day is worth it."

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family

Since her diagnosis two weeks ago Mrs Last has lost sight in one eye and seen her short term memory and speech deteriorating, but she remains positive.

Prior to her surgery the couple have been undertaking a final trip of a lifetime and are spending as much time as possible with children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21, as well as their grandchildren.

The couple's motorhome trip has taken in Agatha Christie's beach house in Devon, somewhere Mrs Last, a keen fan of murder mysteries, had always wanted to visit.

Mr Last said: "Samantha is deteriorating, hence the operation being bought forward. However she is loving the roadtrip and the variety of hotel rooms. She is resting 60pc of the day. Her speech is now deteriorating and is getting frustrated about the lack of her communication skills."