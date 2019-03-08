Search

Advanced search

Beauty blogger with terminal brain tumour offered surgery to prolong her life

PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 September 2019

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Samantha Last

A Norfolk woman given weeks to live from a rare form of aggressive brain tumour has been offered the chance of surgery that could help prolong her life.

Mum-of-four Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, received the devastating diagnosis from experts at Addenbrooke's Hospital who revealed her condition was terminal and advised her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

Samantha, who also has seven grandchildren, has now been offered the choice of whether she wants to have brain surgery to partially remove the tumour, which is the size of a large chicken egg.

She has been told it could prolong her life, although her condition would still be terminal, and the surgery would carry the risk of being paralysed on her right side.

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, gained 15 thousand fans on YouTube with her beauty videos. Picture: Samantha LastNorfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, gained 15 thousand fans on YouTube with her beauty videos. Picture: Samantha Last

Her husband David Last, 51, said: "We had a meeting at Addenbrooke's and went through all the risks and everything. They said we can't remove it all, it will only be partially removed, but it will relieve all the pressure from the brain.

"It is not a cure, it is still terminal, but it will prolong her life. And every single extra day is worth it."

The couple, who have been married for 30 years having first met at Mr Last's 17th birthday party, have four children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21.

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTubeSamantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

In recent years Samantha found success online after starting a YouTube beauty vlog in 2014, offering makeup tips to older woman. She revealed she had weeks to live to her 15,000 followers in a heartbreaking emotional 'farewell video'.

The news prompted a flood of goodwill messages from around the world. An online appeal to help fund a final motorhome trip of a lifetime taking in Agatha Christie's beach house in Devon, has raised almost £22,000, more than double the original target.

And after reading her story the Lovemark Foundation, an American non-profit organisation supporting patients and families battling cancer, even contacted the family offering to fly Samantha to America to explore treatment options.

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David who are planning a final dream roadtrip following her terminal brain tumour that means she has weeks to live. Picture: Last familySamantha Last, from Diss, with husband David who are planning a final dream roadtrip following her terminal brain tumour that means she has weeks to live. Picture: Last family

Mr Last said: "We have had responses from America, Hong Kong, Australia, all over the world. We would like to thank every single person from the bottom of our hearts, we could never have dreamt of the massive support. We are truly overwhelmed by everybody's kindness."

- Donations to the couple's fundraiser can be made at Go Fund Me

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists