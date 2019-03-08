Beauty blogger with terminal brain tumour offered surgery to prolong her life

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache.

A Norfolk woman given weeks to live from a rare form of aggressive brain tumour has been offered the chance of surgery that could help prolong her life.

Mum-of-four Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, received the devastating diagnosis from experts at Addenbrooke's Hospital who revealed her condition was terminal and advised her to go home to spend her final weeks with her family.

Samantha, who also has seven grandchildren, has now been offered the choice of whether she wants to have brain surgery to partially remove the tumour, which is the size of a large chicken egg.

She has been told it could prolong her life, although her condition would still be terminal, and the surgery would carry the risk of being paralysed on her right side.

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, gained 15 thousand fans on YouTube with her beauty videos.

Her husband David Last, 51, said: "We had a meeting at Addenbrooke's and went through all the risks and everything. They said we can't remove it all, it will only be partially removed, but it will relieve all the pressure from the brain.

"It is not a cure, it is still terminal, but it will prolong her life. And every single extra day is worth it."

The couple, who have been married for 30 years having first met at Mr Last's 17th birthday party, have four children Danny, 29, Jasmine, 27, Ebony, 23, and Brandon, 21.

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

In recent years Samantha found success online after starting a YouTube beauty vlog in 2014, offering makeup tips to older woman. She revealed she had weeks to live to her 15,000 followers in a heartbreaking emotional 'farewell video'.

The news prompted a flood of goodwill messages from around the world. An online appeal to help fund a final motorhome trip of a lifetime taking in Agatha Christie's beach house in Devon, has raised almost £22,000, more than double the original target.

And after reading her story the Lovemark Foundation, an American non-profit organisation supporting patients and families battling cancer, even contacted the family offering to fly Samantha to America to explore treatment options.

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David who are planning a final dream roadtrip following her terminal brain tumour that means she has weeks to live.

Mr Last said: "We have had responses from America, Hong Kong, Australia, all over the world. We would like to thank every single person from the bottom of our hearts, we could never have dreamt of the massive support. We are truly overwhelmed by everybody's kindness."

- Donations to the couple's fundraiser can be made at Go Fund Me