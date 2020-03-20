Dinosaur park announces temporary closure as a result of coronavirus outbreak

A popular Norfolk tourist attraction has announced that it is closing until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade has confirmed it has temporarily closed for the forseeable future as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Goymour, company director and park manager, said: “It is with a very heavy heart that on Friday March 20, for the safety of all our customers and crew, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure will temporarily close.

“The health and wellbeing of our valued customers, crew and local community are of great importance to us and after hearing the advice from the government we feel that temporarily closing is the most responsible thing to do at this time.

“After this dreadful period is over we will re-open, so that our visitors can once again enjoy everything we have to offer.

“We know this is the right thing to do for everyone and until we can see you all again.”

