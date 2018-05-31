Schoolboy raises hundreds for NHS with star jump challenge
PUBLISHED: 14:22 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 28 April 2020
Archant
When Devon Hampton heard about the efforts of Captain Tom, he told his mother, Emma, that he wanted to follow in his footsteps.
They soon came up with the idea of Devon doing 1,000 star jumps in one day and, on Friday (April 24), the Thetford youngster achieved his goal by doing 100 star jumps every hour for 10 hours.
Having initially set a fundraising target of £100 for NHS Charities Together, Devon had received £325 in donations at the time of writing, including from some of his school teachers.
“He found it really easy, which we knew he would because he’s so sporty,” said Mrs Hampton. “He even said he wanted to do it again the next day!
“He’s really happy about how much he’s managed to raise and we’re all really proud of him.”
Visit Devon’s Just Giving page to donate.
• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.
• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.