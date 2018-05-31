Search

Schoolboy raises hundreds for NHS with star jump challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:22 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 28 April 2020

Eight-year-old Devon Hampton, from Thetford, is doing 1,000 star jumps in one day for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Emma Hampton

Archant

When Devon Hampton heard about the efforts of Captain Tom, he told his mother, Emma, that he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

They soon came up with the idea of Devon doing 1,000 star jumps in one day and, on Friday (April 24), the Thetford youngster achieved his goal by doing 100 star jumps every hour for 10 hours.

Having initially set a fundraising target of £100 for NHS Charities Together, Devon had received £325 in donations at the time of writing, including from some of his school teachers.

“He found it really easy, which we knew he would because he’s so sporty,” said Mrs Hampton. “He even said he wanted to do it again the next day!

“He’s really happy about how much he’s managed to raise and we’re all really proud of him.”

