Youngster inspired by Captain Tom doing 1,000 star jumps for the NHS

Eight-year-old Devon Hampton, from Thetford, is doing 1,000 star jumps in one day for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Emma Hampton Archant

When eight-year-old Devon Hampton heard about the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore, he told his mother, Emma, that he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

They soon came up with the idea of Devon doing 1,000 star jumps in one day, raising money for NHS Charities Together along the way.

And on Friday (April 24), the Thetford youngster is attempting to conquer the challenge - between his home-schooling - by doing 100 star jumps every hour for 10 hours.

Having set himself a £100 target, Devon had already received more than £150 in donations at the time of writing.

“Devon saw what Captain Tom Moore was doing and came to me saying he wanted to raise some money for the NHS as well,” said Mrs Hampton.

“He really wanted to help but it’s difficult given everything that’s going on, so this is his way of saying thank you. We are all very proud of him.”

Visit Devon’s Just Giving page to donate.

