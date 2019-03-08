GP patients sent elsewhere because roads will be closed for cycling fest

Patients at a Norfolk GP practice are being offered appointments at another surgery for the day when roads around it are closed for a national cycling event.

The Carole Brown Health Centre in Dersingham will offer minimal clinical appointments on Thursday, June 27, while the HSBC UK National Time Trial Championships takes place at nearby Sandringham.

The event, promoted by British Cycling, will result in road closures in the area for most of the day.

Vehicular access around the surgery will be restricted while the event takes place but marshalled pedestrian access will be available all day.

The GP practice and dispensary, operated by Vida Healthcare, will remain open but the main clinics will be transferred to their Hunstanton branch.

Vida Healthcare is contacting affected patients to make them aware.

Patients are also reminded that NHS 111 is open 24 hours a day, 7 On Thursday riders will take place in time trials over 25.9 and 17 miles respectively, setting off and finishing at Sandringham.

The festival website says a full road closure will be in place, which will be managed by police, a traffic management firm and marshals.

They have provided estimated road closure times for four events - under 23s men and women and elite men and women - which they say may vary slightly depending on weather conditions.

For example, in Docking, they estimate roads will close at 9.49am, reopening at 11.16am, closing again at 12.11pm and reopening at 1.18pm. It will close again at 3.18pm, reopening at 4.46pm and closing for the final time at 5.47pm and reopening at 6.40pm.