'I never imagined it would be possible' - Grandmother sheds more than 11 stone

PUBLISHED: 16:42 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 07 January 2020

Dianne Dack (pictured before), of Dereham, has lost a total of 11 stone and 7lbs. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DIANNE DACK

Archant

A slimmer from Dereham is finally able to enjoy playtime with her grandchildren following a dramatic weight loss of more than 11 stone.

When Dianne Dack first walked into her local slimming club she never dreamed she would be able to lose weight, but that's exactly what happened when she joined Slimming World back in 2012.

Now she is celebrating after shedding a total of 11 stone and 7lbs, having reached her final target.

"I never imagined it would be possible," she said.

"Since losing weight, I have lots more energy meaning I'm so much more active too. I love walking, swimming, cycling, joining in with the grandchildren and clubbercise.

"I used to think getting fit was just about spending hours in the gym or running marathons but thanks to Slimming World I know that's not how it has to be. Just moving a little more than usual all counts."

Mrs Dack said her top tip for anyone thinking of losing weight this year would be to "just go for it".

"Whatever your dream to lose, you can absolutely do it," she added.

"I was nervous walking through those doors and had been worried I'd be the biggest person there, however the warm welcome I got from the consultant and the group and the belief they showed in me was amazing.

"I instantly knew there was no need to be scared and that the people in the group really understood and cared.

"I've changed my habits for life and know that I'll never need to go back to being the same unhappy size I was."

Louise Rayner, a Slimming World consultant for the Dereham Thursday group, who has lost three stone herself, said: "No dream is out of reach.

"I know what it's like to struggle with your weight. Having lost three stone as a Slimming World member myself, after joining in 1994, I also understand what a huge difference understanding how slimmers feel and offering the right kind of support can make to your chances of achieving your weight loss goals.

"However much you'd love to lose, we know how much more motivating it is when you're aiming for a weight you dream to be rather than a weight you're told you should be or think is easily achievable - and now we have the research to prove it."

