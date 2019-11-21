Search

Dereham florist wows Duchess of Cambridge at opening of Nook Children's Hospice

PUBLISHED: 13:58 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 21 November 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge was presented with flowers created by a Dereham florist as she opened children's hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The Duchess of Cambridge was presented with flowers created by a Dereham florist as she opened children's hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A florist from Dereham caught the eye of the Duchess of Cambridge as she opened a new £10m children's hospice.

The Duchess of Cambridge was presented with flowers created by a Dereham florist as she opened children's hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Rebecca Larner, of The Botany House, created the bouquet which was presented to the Duchess as she arrived at the The Nook in Framingham Earl last Friday.

The 22-year-old was also responsible for the floral arrangements which formed the backdrop as Kate made her speech at East Anglia's Children's Hospices' (Each) new facility.

A Dereham florist created arrangements which formed the backdrop as the Duchess of Cambridge opened The Nook in Framingham Earl. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Ms Larner's trio of creations were provided to Each free-of-charge and included a combination of flowers with the meaning of remembrance and healing for children enduring a life-threatening illness.

Having been supported by the Prince's Trust, she has also produced flowers for Chelsea Flower Show, for Liz Earle at Holkham Hall, and for a solo exhibition at Jarrold in Norwich.

Simon Hempsall, from Each, said: "Rebecca generously gave her time, flowers and expertise, something we and the families appreciated so much - even more so that we were able to showcase such talent in the county."

