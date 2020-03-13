Community fridge 'can not take donations from individuals' amid coronavirus fears

A community fridge, set up to reduce food waste, has issued fresh advice amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Dereham Community Fridge will not be able to take donations from individuals and have asked people to wash their hands when handling food, as part of new restrictions.

The fresh advice comes after a government COBRA meeting added extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, the community fridge said: 'At the moment, we will be keeping Dereham Community Fridge open, but this could change at any time, depending on guidelines and volunteer availability.

'Please do not visit the Community Fridge if you have any sign of illness.

'We will keep you informed if/when we need to close Dereham Community Fridge.'

Dereham Community Fridge is a joint initiative between Love Dereham, Breckland Council and Green Pastures. Its aim is to reduce food waste and serve the community of Dereham.