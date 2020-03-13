Search

Advanced search

Community fridge 'can not take donations from individuals' amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 13 March 2020

Nigel Bayley from Green Pastures; Cllr Harry Clarke, Breckland Council ward member; Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's Executive Member for Place; Anita Clarke, from Green Pastures shop and Love Dereham campaign; Irene Humphrey, Green Pastures; Lance Birt, Minister at Dereham Baptist Church. Picture: Breckland Council

Nigel Bayley from Green Pastures; Cllr Harry Clarke, Breckland Council ward member; Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's Executive Member for Place; Anita Clarke, from Green Pastures shop and Love Dereham campaign; Irene Humphrey, Green Pastures; Lance Birt, Minister at Dereham Baptist Church. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A community fridge, set up to reduce food waste, has issued fresh advice amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Dereham Community Fridge will not be able to take donations from individuals and have asked people to wash their hands when handling food, as part of new restrictions.

The fresh advice comes after a government COBRA meeting added extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

In a post on Facebook, the community fridge said: 'At the moment, we will be keeping Dereham Community Fridge open, but this could change at any time, depending on guidelines and volunteer availability.

'Please do not visit the Community Fridge if you have any sign of illness.

'We will keep you informed if/when we need to close Dereham Community Fridge.'

Dereham Community Fridge is a joint initiative between Love Dereham, Breckland Council and Green Pastures. Its aim is to reduce food waste and serve the community of Dereham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24