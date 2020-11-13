Dereham junior school confirms coronavirus case

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy, ran by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust has confirmed a member of the school has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A school in Dereham has confirmed a number of children are self-isolating following a positive coronavirus case.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy, run by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, has confirmed a member of the school has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Kelly Scott said a “small number of children” who have been in contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have been asked to isolate for the next 14 days.

You may also want to watch:

The school will remain open to children not showing symptoms.

Mrs Scott said: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy is the second school in the town to confirm a coronavirus case in the last two days.

Dereham Neatherd High School on Norwich Road confirmed a whole year group were isolating after a year seven pupil tested positive for the virus.