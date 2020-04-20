‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus.

“Urgent” discussions are taking place surrounding MOT tests for cars, motorcycles and vans.

The Department for Transport last week announced a suspension of MOT tests for larger vehicles.

Garages are among the businesses that can remain open after the government announced a lockdown and the closure of “non-essential” shops to shut.

Under the guidance, prime minister Boris Johnson detailed a short list of reasons why people can leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials items during an address to the nation on Monday night.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said: “People should stay at home and avoid travel unless absolutely essential. The only reasons you should leave your house are set out in the government guidance.

“The Department for Transport is urgently looking at MOT testing for cars, motorcycles and light vans in light of the current situation and will provide an update shortly.”

Last Friday, it was announced the annual tests for heavy vehicles such as lorries, buses and trailers would be suspended for up to three months.

The statement also declared car, motorcycle, lorry, coach and bus driving tests were postponed for three months as well as approved driving instructor tests and checks.

Theory tests have been cancelled until April 20 2020.

Tests are available to key workers, which has been listed on the DVSA website as those working in health and social care, education and childcare, key public services, local and national government, food and other necessary goods, public safety and national security, transport, utilities, communication and financial services,

You can also not book a test for a future date.

Those affected would be contacted by the DVSA to have their test automatically rebooked.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are having to take big decisions to protect the public in our national battle against COVID-19. Regrettably, we have had to suspend driver testing for up to 3 months to help tackle the spread of the virus.

“It is vital that those who need a test can get one so DVSA is offering tests to those who have a critical need, such as the NHS and drivers delivering goods across the UK.

“Those who have tests cancelled will have priority when testing resumes.”