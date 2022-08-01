News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Another senior figure set to stand down from crumbling hospital

David Hannant

Published: 12:35 PM August 1, 2022
Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is set to leave later this year, it has been confirmed.

Denise Smith, who has held her role at the crumbling hospital since April 2019, is set to leave her post in December.

The announcement comes a week after it was confirmed the hospital's chief executive, Caroline Shaw, is also moving on later this year.

Ms Smith leaves to take on the same role at a larger trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in South Yorkshire.

She said: “I have loved being part of Team QEH and will leave feeling very proud of what we have achieved over nearly four years together. The incredible teamwork and commitment to providing the best care for our patients makes QEH a very special place.

“I have every confidence that QEH has strong foundations in place and will go from strength to strength. I look forward to seeing the Trust progress in the next exciting phase of its improvement journey.”

