Success of Norfolk hospital’s dementia hub wins it an award

Wells Community Hospital's dementia hub has won an award. Picture: Wells community hospital Archant

A dementia hub that offers a warm, inviting environment for people looking to socialise and make friends has won a community project award.

Wells Community Hospital Trust’s dementia hub offers a variety of free weekly activity sessions for anyone living with dementia in the community.

It won the award as North Norfolk District Council hosted its Big Society Awards at Sheringham Little Theatre on November 29.

Samantha Taylor, the hospital’s general manager, said: “I nominated this project to recognise firstly, the amazing dedication the volunteers and staff have shown in making the dementia hub a reality and, secondly, to recognise the contribution the hub makes to positively supporting those living with dementia.

“Over the last four years, the hub has brought people together to share experiences and information and gain cognitive stimulation.”

The sessions run every Wednesday morning at the hospital and are driven by volunteers and trained staff members.