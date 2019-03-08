Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Stunning artwork takes centre stage for hospital dementia fayre

PUBLISHED: 17:10 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 16 May 2019

Volunteer Fiona Brown serving up teas at the pop-up cafe. Photo: NNUH

Volunteer Fiona Brown serving up teas at the pop-up cafe. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A stunning cascade featuring thousands of forget-me-nots took centre stage for the third Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Dementia Information and Advice Fayre.

Members of the NNUH Dementia Support Team and Taverham and District Lions club who have donated new activities for NNUH patients. Photo: NNUHMembers of the NNUH Dementia Support Team and Taverham and District Lions club who have donated new activities for NNUH patients. Photo: NNUH

Hundreds attended the annual event on Monday, May 13, which brought together a wealth of information and experts to provide support to people living with dementia and their carers.

You may also want to watch:

There were more than 30 information stands and seven speakers in the lecture theatre talking about subjects such as support for carers, dementia research and assistive technology.

A waterfall featuring more than 12,000 knitted or crochet forget-me-nots, which had been created by individuals and community groups from across Norfolk, also went on display as part of the fayre in the East Atrium.

Heather Edwards from Music Mirrors leads a sing-along at the NNUH Dementia Information and Advice Fayre. Photo: NNUHHeather Edwards from Music Mirrors leads a sing-along at the NNUH Dementia Information and Advice Fayre. Photo: NNUH

Liz Yaxley, dementia services manager at NNUH, said: "We are delighted with the response we have had to this year's fayre. It is heart-warming that so many people took part in our community art project and the final result formed a stunning centrepiece for the event. We've had some great feedback from patients and carers who attended the fayre and came away with lots of help and support."

The dementia support team at NNUH also received a donation of new activities from Taverham and District Lions Club. The new resources will be used to carry out one-to-one meaningful activities with patients living with dementia.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists