Delivery drivers hailed 'unsung heroes' as home deliveries continue amid lockdown

Delivery workers are being hailed the “unsung heroes” of the pandemic as courier services continue amid national lockdown.

For one Hemsby mum whose son delivers parcels for Amazon, she “couldn’t be prouder” of the way he is diligently going about his job despite the obvious health risks.

Tonia Garner said: “My son is out from 9am until sometimes 9.30pm delivering parcels for people.

“Every day he’s working he has to do the two-hour drive to the depo in Norwich and then load up his van and go about his job like everything’s normal.

“After seeing the prime minister on TV last night I told him to quit because the stress wasn’t worth it.

“But he said that he wanted to do his bit for the country and make sure the community has what it needs.

“Yesterday he had his mask and gloves, but I still worry about him each time he leaves the house.

“I want people to give these workers credit and realise that they are some of the unsung heroes in all this.

“Though they might not be out on the front line the same way as doctors and nurses are, they are still doing a vital service in difficult circumstances.”

For delivery and courier services operating across the UK it largely is “business as usual”.

According to online retail giant Amazon, it is continuing to fulfil orders and make deliveries, although delivery waiting times may be longer.

They said it was possible to reduce contact between drivers and customers by performing things like ID checks “from a distance”.

Likewise, eBay assured customers that they were “working closely” with Royal Mail so buyers and sellers continue to receive a normal delivery service.

As of today, Royal Mail stressed that while some packages will face delays, it remains “open for business” - and that they have “strong contingency plans in place to ensure mail is kept moving”.

Parcelforce, meanwhile, said its service will remain open in line with advice from Public Health England, but that service guarantees are suspended and there may be delays.

Hermes also said that “there is currently no impact on our parcel delivery services”, but, like Parcelforce, would be minimising contact between drivers and customers.