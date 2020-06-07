Delays expected as abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as an abnormal load is transported on the county’s roads from Norfolk to Essex.

Suffolk Police says motorists may experience delays from 6am on Monday morning while a 44,000kg silo is escorted through the county.

The load will be escorted from Rowland Woodhouse, North Walsham for the 113 mile journey to Harlow.

The escort will head from Rowland Woodhouse to Laundray Loke and Folgate Road.

It will then travel on the B1145, later joining the A149 band along the BB152, A1064, A47, A11 to the A14 Cambridge border.

The abnormal load is 4.7m wide, 4.9m high and 23m long.

Norfolk Police will escort the load from Rowland Woodhouse to the A11 at Bartons Mills roundabout before the escort is taken over by Suffolk Police.