Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

PUBLISHED: 00:04 11 March 2019

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant © 2007

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people are being missed by care home workers, experts say.

Simple checks aimed at checking for the condition - such as sunken eyes, the tightness of a person’s skin or asking if they are thirsty - do not accurately diagnose the condition, a study found.

Experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at the way carers assessed dehydration in 188 older people in 56 care homes across Norfolk and Suffolk.

They compared the results with blood tests to tell whether a person was suffering from dehydration.

Lead researcher Dr Lee Hooper, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Low-intake dehydration happens when people don’t drink enough fluids to stay healthy, and is very common in older people, including those living in care homes.

“It happens for all sorts of reasons, such as weakened thirst sensation - which happens as we age, not remembering to drink or difficulties fetching, carrying and reaching drinks.

“Standard tests for dehydration include looking at the eyes, skin, inside the mouth or feeling under the arm to check for dryness, measuring for a drop in blood pressure, or asking if someone feels thirsty, headachey or tired.”

Lead author, Dr Diane Bunn, from UEA’s School of Health Sciences, added: “When we analysed the results of all the simple tests, we found that none of them were able to accurately identify people with dehydration, and we recommend that they are withdrawn from practice.

“Whilst blood tests are the most accurate way of telling if someone is dehydrated, this is expensive and not easily done in care homes unless a doctor orders the test.

“We really need an inexpensive easy-to-do test for dehydration in older people, and one which works.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said: “While we know there are many dedicated care workers who provide a good standard of care for our loved ones in care homes, we need to ensure that staff are trained to help older people drink enough, and be able to recognise and act on the warning signs of dehydration before it becomes a real threat to their health.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

New pictures show development progress of brand new retail park

The new Gateway Retail Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

New pictures show development progress of brand new retail park

The new Gateway Retail Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Road clear following earlier crash

Mill Lane in Burgh Castle is partially blocked following a crash involving a BMW. Picture: Jennie Emmerson

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police launch new operation to combat knife crime

Suffolk Police is launching its week of action for Operation Sceptre. Left to right, Inspecter Shawn Wakeling and Sergeant Phil Lee. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists