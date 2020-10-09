Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

A Norfolk Sainsbury’s store has undergone a deep clean after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Sainsbury’s in Great Yarmouth on St Nicholas Road has confirmed that one colleague has the virus - but that no other staff were self-isolating as a result.

A spokesperson said: “One colleague has tested positive at our Great Yarmouth store and they are self-isolating at home.”

They added: “Safety is our highest priority.

“We have introduced additional cleaning and have strict social distancing measures in all our stores, as well as hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens and PPE for all our colleagues.

“We continue to support Test and Trace and remain in close contact with them.”

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the DIY giant B&Q also confirmed their Great Yarmouth store had undergone a deep clean following a positive result.

On Wednesday (October 8), the weekly figures for Great Yarmouth showed an increase, though the daily figures showed the number of new cases falling.

The town saw 85.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 4, compared to 92.6 the previous day.