Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Published: 6:00 AM December 28, 2020

Norfolk has reported its highest ever coronavirus rate, with the latest figures showing more than 250 cases per 100,000 people in the county for the first time.

Public Health England data shows that 2,377 new cases were reported in the county in the seven days between December 17 and 23 – also a record high.

That equates to 261.9 cases per 100,000 people, up from 170.3 in the previous seven-day period.

The number of cases per capita has risen across all areas of Norfolk, though the country remains behind the England average of 380.8 cases per 100,000.

Norwich remains the area of Norfolk where the virus is most prevalent as the case rate stands at 310.9 per 100,000, though this is down on the previous day's figure of 325.8.

Five of the seven authorities in Norfolk recorded record numbers in this seven-day period, with cases per capita higher than ever before in Breckland (230.8), Broadland (282.9), North Norfolk (230.8), South Norfolk (250.6) and King's Lynn and West Norfolk (286).

Great Yarmouth (220.5) was also up on the 184.2 the previous week.

Further south, rises in cases in East Suffolk (166) and Mid Suffolk (174.2) were not so sharp, although both were still up on the seven-day period before.

North Norfolk is the area in which cases per capita have increased the most dramatically, with 230.8 cases per 100,000 there in the seven days leading up to December 23, compared to 106.8 the previous week.

It remains to be seen how the temporary relaxing or rules on Christmas Day, or the Tier Four restrictions which came into force in Norfolk and Suffolk on Boxing Day, will affect case numbers in the region.