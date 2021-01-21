Everyone at group's 32 care homes to get vaccine within 10 days

Published: 7:10 AM January 21, 2021

Daya Thayan, CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has said he applauds the ramping up of the vaccine rollout. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A care home boss is applauding the rollout of vaccines as 100pc of his staff and residents will receive their first dose in the next 10 days.

Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare, said he had concerns about the rollout, but since the start of the week had received confirmation all of the group's homes in Norfolk and Suffolk had vaccination dates.

Kingsley has 32 homes across the country.

In Norfolk, 59pc of care homes have had vaccination visits, and 62pc in Suffolk.

Last week Raj Sehgal, managing director at ArmsCare, labelled the process of organising vaccinations in care homes a "postcode lottery".

But Mr Thayan said: "When it [vaccination] started, as with everything it's always difficult to roll out something like this.

"I must applaud Boris Johnson's government for it. They were determined to roll this out because they knew things were getting worse and this was the only way possible.

"It really has ramped up. SInce last Friday they really have raised the bar."

He said on Monday, between 160 and 170 residents were vaccinated across the group's homes and praised the teams at the Rosedale and Bridge Road surgeries in Lowestoft for its "marvellous" vaccination process.

Mr Thayan said: "They are doing it at weekends, early mornings, late evenings.

"We almost have confirmation either we have the vaccine or commitment this will happen.

"Within the next 10 days we will all be vaccinated."

Kinglsey Healthcare CEO Daya Thayan clapping for his staff during Clap for Carers. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

He has spent three weeks recovering from Covid-19 after he, his wife and two sons, tested positive two days before Christmas.

He said the experience led him to work with a private GP service to provide advice and help and free repeat prescriptions for staff and their families seven days a week.

Mr Thayan said: "I think the next six to seven weeks will be difficult because the weather is bad, the schools are closed, the staff do not have childcare provisions, the infection spread in communities is huge, but be assured the care homes are safe."

He said he would like the government to consider a one off thank-you payment to frontline NHS and social care staff.