Hospital chairman to step down due to ill health

David White is stepping down as chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Archant

The chairman of the region's largest hospital is stepping down from his role due to ill health.

David White, a former Norfolk County Council chief executive, was appointed chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital board in June 2019.

However, he will not be seeking a second term in the role after the end of May due to a serious health condition.

He said: "The recently confirmed reoccurrence of a serious illness, that had been in remission for some years, is now causing me ill health and I am very disappointed that I won't be able to continue working at the Trust.

"It has been a great privilege.

"These have been, and continue to be, very challenging times for our hospitals, but the fact I have enjoyed my time as chair is because we have such amazing, dedicated, professional and caring staff."

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: "We are very sorry David is leaving and we wish him all the best with his ongoing treatment.

"We want to thank David for his leadership and support over the last three years."