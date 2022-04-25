News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Hospital chairman to step down due to ill health

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:22 AM April 25, 2022
Picture shows the then Chief Executive of Norfolk County Council, David White For EDP

David White is stepping down as chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Archant

The chairman of the region's largest hospital is stepping down from his role due to ill health.

David White, a former Norfolk County Council chief executive, was appointed chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital board in June 2019.

However, he will not be seeking a second term in the role after the end of May due to a serious health condition.

He said: "The recently confirmed reoccurrence of a serious illness, that had been in remission for some years, is now causing me ill health and I am very disappointed that I won't be able to continue working at the Trust.

"It has been a great privilege. 

"These have been, and continue to be, very challenging times for our hospitals, but the fact I have enjoyed my time as chair is because we have such amazing, dedicated, professional and caring staff."

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: "We are very sorry David is leaving and we wish him all the best with his ongoing treatment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads
  2. 2 WATCH: Seventeen people including baby rescued from stranded cruisers
  3. 3 7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk
  1. 4 How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village
  2. 5 Owner of new craft kit shop on coast 'blown away' by its popularity
  3. 6 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
  4. 7 New electricity pylons will 'carve up' the countryside, opponents claim
  5. 8 Church flooded and paving slabs broken by vandals during attack
  6. 9 PODCAST: 'Horrendous timing' - Webber interview bleeds into damaging day for City
  7. 10 Jailed in Norfolk: Norwich knifeman and predatory paedophile

"We want to thank David for his leadership and support over the last three years."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The afternoon tea at Sprowston Garden Centre is very popular. 

Food and Drink | Video

The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Britten Music Academy in Lowestoft.

'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket

Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Evan Turner, pictured with mum Jodie Page on a family holiday

Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his...

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon