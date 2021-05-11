Former Norwich City players feature in mental health campaign film

Video

Published: 6:32 AM May 11, 2021

Former Norwich City player Darren Eadie in 'Reach Out' film for the Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Wellbeing Service

Two former Norwich City players are among the well known local names in a new video supporting a campaign to raise awareness of mental health services.

Darren Eadie and Cedric Anselin are both filmed at Carrow Road in the video that is part of the ‘Reach Out’ campaign, developed by the NHS Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney launched as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The film also features Paralympian and mental health ambassador Danny Nobbs, cabaret artist Joseph Ballard aka Titania Trust, singer and mental health advocate Maria Uzor, musician Joe Rio Santana Green, a member of Norwich band The Foreign Locals, and local mindset coach Mevy Ahmed.

They are featured reciting a poem written by Jacqui Frost from west Norfolk who after struggling with her own mental health reached out to the Wellbeing Service and wants to encourage others to do the same.

Paralympian Danny Nobbs in 'Reach Out' film for the Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Wellbeing Service

The poem features the lines: ‘Don't be afraid if you are feeling low, you're not the only one you know. Help is here, it's quick and it's free. Reach out, reach out. It's that easy.’

You may also want to watch:

Some of the local celebrities have themselves struggled with their own mental health and volunteered to take part to encourage others to access the help that is out there.

Midfielder Cedric Anselin, who played from Norwich City from 1999-2001, suffered a breakdown after leaving the Canaries.

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin in 'Reach Out' film for the Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Wellbeing Service

He was helped by the local NHS and says people should realise there is always assistance available.

He said: “Talking from my own personal experience I know people don’t know who to call or who to talk to. But four years down the line there are a lot of people here to help.

“The more we talk about it the more people get involved the more people can take that first step forward and find that strength.”

Cabaret artist Joseph Ballard aka Titania Trust in 'Reach Out' film for the Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Wellbeing Service

The Wellbeing Service offers help and support to improve wellbeing, manage stress and anxiety.

During mental health awareness week, it is running extra online social events including lunchtime quizzes, a ‘5 Ways to Wellbeing Workshop’ and virtual cafes where people can chat and meet with others.

Norwich singer Maria Uzor in 'Reach Out' film for the Wellbeing Service in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Wellbeing Service

Workshop webinars and one-to-one talking therapies are being delivered online. The events are free to join and on Zoom. Find out more visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk