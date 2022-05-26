News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Senior officer of mental health trust to stand down from role

David Hannant

Published: 3:09 PM May 26, 2022
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY

The chief medical officer of the region's failing mental health trust is set to stand down from his post.

Dan Dalton has held the post at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust since November 2019, having previously worked as a consultant psychiatrist.

However, at a meeting of the Trust's board of directors on Thursday, it was announced he is to step down from his role and return to clinical work.

He will take up his new post in July and work in specialist psychiatric care in the Trust.

Dr Dalton said: “I have really enjoyed being part of the board and am proud to have worked with all the professionals in this Trust. However, I now want to return to work as a full-time clinician in the Trust.”

Zoe Billingham, who took over as chairman of the board in January, thanked Dr Dalton for his services while in his role on the board of directors.

His interim replacement will be confirmed in due course.

