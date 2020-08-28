Visiting restrictions relaxed at Norfolk hospital

From Tuesday, all patients will be able to receive daily visits at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Patients at a Norfolk hospital will be able to receive daily visits from next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visits were cancelled across the NHS as hospitals went into lockdown as the pandemic raged.

Now restrictions are set to be eased from Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where all patients will be able to receive one visitor for an hour once a day.

Visiting slots can be booked directly with the ward via the hospital switchboard on 01553 613613.

The hospital said the safety of other patients and staff was still vitally important it is asking all visitors to observe social distancing, wear a face mask when on-site unless exempt from doing so and wash their hands with the hand gel or soap and water provided on entry and exit.

Visitors will also have to provide their details to comply with the NHS Test and Trace initiative. Time slots are available for visiting throughout the day (seven days a week).

Compassionate visiting for those patients with dementia, at end of life, with learning disabilities, autism, mental health problems, children and maternity can still be arranged with the ward.

Chief nurse Dr April Brown said: “I am delighted to be able to offer daily visiting as we know that visiting is so important for our patients and their loved ones. Expanding our visiting arrangements is a welcome step, and will help with the recovery of many of our patients.

“This further relaxing of visiting restrictions means that each patient will be able to see a family member or friend once day. As we have previously said, these measures are all subject to monitoring and in the event of a second outbreak we will re-visit this policy as required.

“All visitors should wash their hands on arrival at the Trust, and wear a face mask when indoors. These measures are intended to protect the safety of our patients, visitors and our staff.”

For relatives who are unable to visit patients, ward mobile phones are still available for calling and video chat and this can be arranged via the ward.

Messages can also be sent to loved ones via our patient advice and liaison team and belongings can be brought into the hospital to be passed on to patients.