Search

Advanced search

Visiting restrictions relaxed at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:11 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 28 August 2020

From Tuesday, all patients will be able to receive daily visits at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

From Tuesday, all patients will be able to receive daily visits at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Patients at a Norfolk hospital will be able to receive daily visits from next week.

Visits were cancelled across the NHS as hospitals went into lockdown as the pandemic raged.

Now restrictions are set to be eased from Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where all patients will be able to receive one visitor for an hour once a day.

Visiting slots can be booked directly with the ward via the hospital switchboard on 01553 613613.

The hospital said the safety of other patients and staff was still vitally important it is asking all visitors to observe social distancing, wear a face mask when on-site unless exempt from doing so and wash their hands with the hand gel or soap and water provided on entry and exit.

Visitors will also have to provide their details to comply with the NHS Test and Trace initiative. Time slots are available for visiting throughout the day (seven days a week).

Compassionate visiting for those patients with dementia, at end of life, with learning disabilities, autism, mental health problems, children and maternity can still be arranged with the ward.

Chief nurse Dr April Brown said: “I am delighted to be able to offer daily visiting as we know that visiting is so important for our patients and their loved ones. Expanding our visiting arrangements is a welcome step, and will help with the recovery of many of our patients.

“This further relaxing of visiting restrictions means that each patient will be able to see a family member or friend once day. As we have previously said, these measures are all subject to monitoring and in the event of a second outbreak we will re-visit this policy as required.

“All visitors should wash their hands on arrival at the Trust, and wear a face mask when indoors. These measures are intended to protect the safety of our patients, visitors and our staff.”

For relatives who are unable to visit patients, ward mobile phones are still available for calling and video chat and this can be arranged via the ward.

Messages can also be sent to loved ones via our patient advice and liaison team and belongings can be brought into the hospital to be passed on to patients.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Thunderstorm weather warning as heavy rain brings flooding and crashes

A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Ian Burt

‘It was in a different league’ - Angler’s disbelief at landing 9 stone catfish

Phil Spinks, from Bungay, caught a giant catfish in Diss Mere. Picture: Phil Spinks

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

City’s clash with AFC Bournemouth selected for TV coverage

Norwich City's trip to AFC Bournemouth has been selected for television. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City dedicate new away kit to key workers

Norwich City's away kit for the 2020-21 season was revealed by key workers who�ve gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Norwich City FC