What happened to town's cycling paramedic?

A cycling paramedic has been working in Hunstanton over the holiday period.

A life-saving cycling paramedic was shipped out to the coast for the summer to tend to poorly holidaymakers, leaving a town centre without cover.

A cycling paramedic with his kit.

Ambulance bosses have confirmed the medic was moved from King's Lynn to Hunstanton for the summer.

The East of England Ambulance Trust said the unit was located according to demand in order to ensure as many patents as possible had access to a fast response.

A spokesman for EEAST said: "We use our cycle response unit at peak times as an additional resource to complement our fleet of rapid response vehicles and ambulances. As with all of our resources, when and where it is used is carefully planned to take account of predicted demand so that we can ensure all of our patients receive a fast and appropriate response which meets their clinical needs.

"Over the summer, the unit has been based in Hunstanton to help manage demand from the increase in population caused by holiday-makers, which is why it has not been as visible in King's Lynn."

Shop workers asked where the cycling paramedic was after an elderly woman was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after she fell in Broad Street.



The ambulance was called at around 10am and arrived shortly after 2pm, taking the lady to hospital for further care.

Cycling paramedics were thanked for saving the lives of two people shortly after their introduction to Lynn in 2011.

Muriel Morton and Eric Copeman both collapsed in the town centre with heart problems.

The paramedics reached the pair within two minutes, resuscitating Mrs Morton in the town's Bonmarche shop on May 15, and on May 13 resuscitating Mr Copeman outside Bedtime Bed Centre.

When the cycling paramedic is in the town centre it averages a two-and-a-half minute response time which can be vital in events such as a cardiac arrest.

Cycling paramedics also operate in Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth and cost a total of £7,500 to fully equip with items such as a lightweight defibrillator, a machine which is used to restore normal rhythm to the heart after a cardiac arrest, and a portable monitoring pack.