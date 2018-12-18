Search

Cuteness at Christmas as Little Elves bring festive fun to residents at care home

18 December, 2018 - 15:55
The residents of Chiswick House Care Home had a festive visit from little elves. The idea behind the visit is to reduce loneliness in care homes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

The cute, smiling faces of children dressed as little elves brought festive cheer to residents of a Norwich care home.

Social enterprise Friend In Deed sees babies and children visit care homes, day centres and sheltered housing so youngsters can socialise with the older generation.

The idea is that it stops older people from feeling lonely, but also teaches children about empathy and, in the festive season, the Little Visitors become Little Elves.

Kelly Lindsay, who founded Friends In Deed, said: “The benefits of intergenerational activities and friendships are endless, for older people it can help alleviate loneliness and improve mood and for children it can help develop their social skills whilst helping them learn about the value of being kind.”

The latest visit of the Little Elves was to Chiswick House Care Home in Christchurch Road, Norwich.

The Little Elves visited the home, run by Black Swan Care, on Tuesday.

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

