St John Ambulance cadets give CPR demonstrations to public

With Bertie Badger in Cromer. Cadets Emily Davies and Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves Archant

Cadets at the Cromer unit of the St John Ambulance first aid charity gave demonstrations in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to members of the public earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With Bertie Badger in Cromer is Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves With Bertie Badger in Cromer is Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves

The demonstrations were held at the unit HQ on Bond Street and were part of an overall first aid and fundraising day.

Thanks to the generosity of the people who dropped by, the cadets also raised £100 to go towards the cost of a new ambulance in Norfolk.

As an added bonus, Bertie Badger, the mascot of the charity’s youngest volunteers (the Badgers - aged between seven and 10), attended and put his CPR skills to the test. He then walked over the road to Cromer parish church.

Richard Earl, manager of the Cromer unit, said: “The fundraising and CPR day was a great success and we’re very proud of our cadets who trained members of the public and also raised some much-needed funds.”