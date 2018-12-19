Search

Advanced search

St John Ambulance cadets give CPR demonstrations to public

19 December, 2018 - 14:17
With Bertie Badger in Cromer. Cadets Emily Davies and Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves

With Bertie Badger in Cromer. Cadets Emily Davies and Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves

Archant

Cadets at the Cromer unit of the St John Ambulance first aid charity gave demonstrations in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to members of the public earlier this month.

With Bertie Badger in Cromer is Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian GrovesWith Bertie Badger in Cromer is Daisy Hedges. Picture: Ian Groves

The demonstrations were held at the unit HQ on Bond Street and were part of an overall first aid and fundraising day.

Thanks to the generosity of the people who dropped by, the cadets also raised £100 to go towards the cost of a new ambulance in Norfolk.

As an added bonus, Bertie Badger, the mascot of the charity’s youngest volunteers (the Badgers - aged between seven and 10), attended and put his CPR skills to the test. He then walked over the road to Cromer parish church.

Richard Earl, manager of the Cromer unit, said: “The fundraising and CPR day was a great success and we’re very proud of our cadets who trained members of the public and also raised some much-needed funds.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists