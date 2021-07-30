Chance to win £1,900 painting and support new cancer centre

Published: 12:52 PM July 30, 2021

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

A painting valued at £1,900 is up for grabs as part of a charity raffle raising money for a new cancer unit in Norfolk.

Cromer Hospital will be the site of Macmillan's new £4.85m cancer centre, set to open in September.

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Norfolk artist Samuel Thomas has offered up his own artistic talent as part of a raffle which hopes to raise £5,000 for new equipment for the unit.

The 90x90cm original painting depicts a warm sunset over Cromer, with the seafront and pier taking centre stage.

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in the north Norfolk town, said: "I still have a lot of family living in Cromer so it’s a place I have a strong affinity for.

You may also want to watch:

"Cancer is something which affects one in two people in their lifetime so it is something that is going to have an effect on all of us."

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

The raffle runs until August 31. Find out more: www.cromercommunityhospitalfriends.co.uk.