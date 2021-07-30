Chance to win £1,900 painting and support new cancer centre
- Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas
A painting valued at £1,900 is up for grabs as part of a charity raffle raising money for a new cancer unit in Norfolk.
Cromer Hospital will be the site of Macmillan's new £4.85m cancer centre, set to open in September.
Norfolk artist Samuel Thomas has offered up his own artistic talent as part of a raffle which hopes to raise £5,000 for new equipment for the unit.
The 90x90cm original painting depicts a warm sunset over Cromer, with the seafront and pier taking centre stage.
Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in the north Norfolk town, said: "I still have a lot of family living in Cromer so it’s a place I have a strong affinity for.
You may also want to watch:
"Cancer is something which affects one in two people in their lifetime so it is something that is going to have an effect on all of us."
The raffle runs until August 31. Find out more: www.cromercommunityhospitalfriends.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 2 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
- 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 4 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
- 5 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 6 Woman in 30s suffers head injuries in violent attack by two girls
- 7 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
- 8 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
- 9 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
- 10 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000