GP blood test service to move over the road from hospital

Cromer Hospital will no longer offer GP patients blood tests from October 1

A change in provider means GP patients in Cromer will no longer be sent to the town’s hospital for blood tests.

Instead, from October 1 those required to get a blood test by their GP will be sent to the doctors’ surgery across the road.

The changes have come about because the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which commissions health services in the county is changing who provides Cromer’s primary care phlebotomy service.

From the beginning of October the service will be run by North Norfolk Primary Care from Cromer Group Practice, on Mill Road, directly opposite the hospital.

Blood tests requested by GPs will need to be booked by patients using a new telephone system.

Hospital patients who require a blood test as part of their treatment will still be able to have their blood taken at CDH.

A spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said it was working closely with the new provider to ensure the change of service ran smoothly.

They said: “The new phlebotomy service is remaining in Cromer, and will be delivered a few yards from its current location.

“NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG is working closely with the new provider on transition plans to ensure minimal disruption for patients.

“Blood testing requested by GPs will now be located at the medical practice over the road from the hospital using a new telephone booking appointment system. This new service for GP requested blood tests will be run by North Norfolk Primary Care and is separate from the Cromer GP practice.

“Patients are urged not to contact the practice for appointments directly but to call the new booking line number which has been published locally and goes live on 1 October.

“The CCG is committed to engaging and involving patients and members of the public in all that we do.

“The NHS has recently lived through an unprecedented time and many ways of working have had to change due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are always keen to hear from patients and members of the public and are asking for any comments and feedback about this change to be fed back via the email address nwccg.haveyoursay@nhs.net.”