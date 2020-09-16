Search

Hospital to no longer offer blood tests to GP patients

PUBLISHED: 15:29 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 16 September 2020

Cromer Hospital Picture: Google StreetView

Cromer Hospital’s phlebotomy department is to close to GP patients at the end of September, but health bosses say the change will make getting a blood test more convenient.

From October 1, GP patients requiring a blood test will no longer be sent to Cromer and District Hospital (CDH) to have their blood taken, and will instead will be sent to another location in the town.

The changes are coming about because the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which commissions health services in the county is changing who provides Cromer’s primary care phlebotomy service.

Hospital patients who require a blood test as part of their treatment will still be able to have their blood taken at CDH.

A spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “The CCG is imminently about to sign a new contract to provide GP requested phlebotomy services in Cromer.

“We are working very closely with the new provider on transition plans to ensure minimal disruption for patients between the end of the current service being provided from CDH by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on 30 September and the new provider starting on October 1.

“We are prioritising the development of information for patients and the ability to book appointments from October 1 with the new provider.”

In a statement a spokesperson for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Foundation Trust said the change would mean an increased number of hospital services and patients could be accommodated.

They said: “The Trust is working with commissioners to ensure a smooth transition to a new provider that will carry out primary care blood taking in Cromer so that patients are able to get their blood taken in a convenient location.

“The majority of GP practices also take blood in local surgeries and these arrangements will not change.

“CDH is a really important site for the Trust and we want to provide more clinical work and specialist services there in the future.

“The new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre is currently being built at the hospital to expand chemotherapy services and two new treatment rooms will increase the number of procedures at CDH.”

