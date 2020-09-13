Search

Advanced search

Hospital minor injury unit closed by power failure

PUBLISHED: 14:17 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 13 September 2020

Cromer Hospital Picture: Google StreetView

Cromer Hospital Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A power outage has caused Cromer Hospital to close its Minor Injuries Unit.

Engineers have been called to the unit in Mill Road and are on site working to repair the issue.

While the unit is closed staff have transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s emergency department.

In a tweet the NNUH said: “Due to a power outage, Cromer Minor Injuries Unit is closed for the time being.

“Engineers are on site working to fix the issue.

“Our MIU staff will be working at the Emergency Department at NNUH for the remainder of the day.”

Anyone who requires medical advice is advised to contact NHS 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Crash causes delays on the A47

Police are currently on the scene of a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man due in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Lifeboat launches to kite surfer ‘in distress’

The Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes