Hospital minor injury unit closed by power failure

A power outage has caused Cromer Hospital to close its Minor Injuries Unit.

Engineers have been called to the unit in Mill Road and are on site working to repair the issue.

While the unit is closed staff have transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s emergency department.

In a tweet the NNUH said: “Due to a power outage, Cromer Minor Injuries Unit is closed for the time being.

“Engineers are on site working to fix the issue.

“Our MIU staff will be working at the Emergency Department at NNUH for the remainder of the day.”

Anyone who requires medical advice is advised to contact NHS 111.