'Good for Cromer' - Hospital hosts first coronavirus jab clinic

Published: 3:51 PM March 29, 2021

People are now able to get their coronavirus jabs at Cromer Hospital.

The site hosted its first vaccination clinic on March 27 and will continue to hold sessions weekly on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Trade union campaigner David Russell said the clinics followed a successful campaign after concerns were raised jabs were not on offer at Cromer, meaning people from the town and surrounds had to travel to either North Walsham or Sheringham.

Mr Russell said: "It's a shame it's taken such a long time to do it but we've got there now. It's good for Cromer and the people of Cromer."

Mr Russell said he was pleased with the support of the Norfolk and Waveney CCG and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker for working together to bring jab clinics to the town.

He said the clinics would aim to administer 400 jabs a week.

Carers and people over 50 can either book in advance online or just turn up.