Search

Advanced search

‘It ripples through the community’ - church leader on impact of suicide loss in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 November 2018

Cromer Parish Church head of mission, Simon Fenn, who led the suicide loss awareness walk on Saturday. Photo: Cromer Parish Church

Cromer Parish Church head of mission, Simon Fenn, who led the suicide loss awareness walk on Saturday. Photo: Cromer Parish Church

Cromer Parish Church

The leader of a Cromer church has highlighted the impact of suicide loss on families and the community, after several young men took their own lives in north Norfolk in recent months.

A shot of Cromer seafront taken by Simon Fenn during the International Survival of Suicide Loss Day walk in the town. Photo: SIMON FENNA shot of Cromer seafront taken by Simon Fenn during the International Survival of Suicide Loss Day walk in the town. Photo: SIMON FENN

Simon Fenn, head of mission at Cromer Parish Church, led a group of bereaved families and those affected by suicide on a walk to mark International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

The event was held on Saturday, November 17, and saw a group of 20, including representatives from the Samaritans, Cromer Church, and the Norfolk Wellbeing Service gather along the seafront.

Mr Fenn, 48, said: “I just wanted to mark the importance of the day and get people together. It’s important to share our stories - it was an exercise in listening.

“It’s an annual day, so we’ll try and hold it again in 2019. It’s about bringing hope to the community.”

Mr Fenn, a licenced lay minister and former youth worker from East London, has been head of mission in Cromer since 2016.

He said: “There’s been an undercurrent since I’ve been here that mental health in north Norfolk has been an issue.

“There seems to be a sea change in Cromer to address this and I want to be a part of that conversation in a positive way.

“I’m keen to make the church mental health friendly, whatever that looks like.

“The church has its place within the community.

“That’s part of my mission to raise the profile of good mental health - men tend to talk shoulder to shoulder, not face to face.”

Mr Fenn, who is also a Wellbeing Service community champion, said his work in mental health was inspired in part by the experience of losing his father to suicide 13 years ago.

He said: “I lost my dad to suicide in 2005. He didn’t get to see the birth of my son. He didn’t get to see me get married.

“Life isn’t the same or better, but it’s different.”

But he added: “I’ve got a four-year-old boy and if that was my son I’d have been ripped to pieces. I can’t imagine the pain.

“I can’t understand how parents must feel but I can imagine.”

He said: “[Saturday] was a poignant and moving get together.

“We walked and talked along the seafront, and watched the setting sun from Cromer Pier before going to the Grey Seal for coffee.

“[These deaths] are like pebbles and the impact ripples through the lives of those involved and the local community.”

• Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney (and Wellbeing Suffolk) can be accessed via 0300 1231503 or www.wellbeingnands.co.uk and the free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.

What other support is out there?

Cromer Church runs regular events to raise the profile of men’s mental health and provide space to talk:

Who Let the Dads Out - a monthly parenting meeting. For more information, visit: www.cromer-church.org.uk/whats-on/regular-events/who-let-the-dads-out

Men’s Breakfast - a two-monthly breakfast meet up. Visit: www.cromer-church.org.uk/whats-on/regular-events/mens-breakfast

Men’s Social Events - including film/pizza nights and fish and chips on the pier. Visit: www.cromer-church.org.uk/whats-on/regular-events/mens-social-events

• Other Norfolk-wide and national projects offer free suicide prevention training and bereavement support:

Zero Suicide Alliance - 20 minutes of free online training. Visit: www.zerosuicide alliance.com/

The Anchor Project - Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind’s bereavement support service. Visit: www.norwichmind.org.uk/get-support/groups/the-anchor-project

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast