School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 14:51 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 08 March 2020
Angela Sharpe Photography
A north Norfolk school will be closed for a deep clean after a group of students became ill.
Cromer Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, will be shut on Monday March 9 and re-open on Tuesday March 10.
Headteacher, Antony Little, has clarified the students do not have the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
In a statement to parents, Mr Little said: "I can confirm that the infection causing illness within a group of students at Cromer Academy is not the coronavirus. I wanted to share this with you, as I know some of you have been concerned.
"We will, however, still be carrying out the deep clean as a precaution. Therefore school will be closed on Monday, March 9 to allow this to happen.
"I am sorry for any impact this may have, but the health and welfare of the students remains my top priority."