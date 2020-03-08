School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography Angela Sharpe Photography

A north Norfolk school will be closed for a deep clean after a group of students became ill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cromer Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, will be shut on Monday March 9 and re-open on Tuesday March 10.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher, Antony Little, has clarified the students do not have the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

In a statement to parents, Mr Little said: "I can confirm that the infection causing illness within a group of students at Cromer Academy is not the coronavirus. I wanted to share this with you, as I know some of you have been concerned.

"We will, however, still be carrying out the deep clean as a precaution. Therefore school will be closed on Monday, March 9 to allow this to happen.

"I am sorry for any impact this may have, but the health and welfare of the students remains my top priority."