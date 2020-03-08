Search

Advanced search

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:51 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 08 March 2020

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography

A north Norfolk school will be closed for a deep clean after a group of students became ill.

Cromer Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, will be shut on Monday March 9 and re-open on Tuesday March 10.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher, Antony Little, has clarified the students do not have the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

In a statement to parents, Mr Little said: "I can confirm that the infection causing illness within a group of students at Cromer Academy is not the coronavirus. I wanted to share this with you, as I know some of you have been concerned.

"We will, however, still be carrying out the deep clean as a precaution. Therefore school will be closed on Monday, March 9 to allow this to happen.

"I am sorry for any impact this may have, but the health and welfare of the students remains my top priority."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Warm tributes paid to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding

Main Norwich road to close for seven months

Anglian Water is to close Salhouse Road for 27 weeks to install pipes to supply new developments. Picture: Google Street Maps

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

Warm tributes paid to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant
Drive 24