Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Rising coronavirus cases in a Norfolk town due to an outbreak at a food factory have caused its infection rate to become the highest in England.

There were 125 new cases in Watton in the seven days to October 27, taking the infection rate to 1,515.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days prior, 99 new cases were confirmed, giving the town an infection rate of 1,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The next highest infection rate was in Bastwell, which recorded 106 cases, and an infection rate of 1415.2.

This figure has been heavily impacted by the outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods, which has reported 248 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Across the Breckland area, where Watton is located, there were 275 new coronavirus cases in the seven days to October 28, up from 132 the week before.

On the opposite end of the scale, north Norfolk has the lowest infection rate in the whole of England with 24.8 per 100,000 people.

Despite rising cases in the vast majority of the county, Norfolk’s infection rate remains well below the national average of 225.1 per 100,000 people.

All of the figures are released by Public Health England.

The data shows in the seven days leading up to October 28 there were 909 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth hit yet another new record as 25 new cases on October 28 pushed the rate to 167.1, up from an infection rate of 124.8 on October 21.

Norwich has now spent two weeks above 100 cases per 100,000 people, with its infection rate rising slightly from 111.7 to 113.1. The week of October 21 the city had reported 157 cases, which rose to 159 the week after.

Across the rest of Norfolk, King’s Lynn and west Norfolk’s infection rate is rising towards 100 cases per 100,000 people, after the number of new cases rose from 70 to 133 in the space of a week.

As of October 28, the area’s infection rate is now 87.9.

Broadland and South Norfolk have seen a fall in the number of cases and their infection rates.

As of October 28, the infection rate in Broadland was 61.9, down from 70.3, and in south Norfolk, it fell to 49 from 65.3.

The number of new cases in south Norfolk fell from 92 on October 21 to 69 as of October 28.