Cranberries could help stave off dementia, Norfolk researchers claim

A study from UEA scientists has claimed cranberries could help stave off dementia - Credit: Matthew Usher

An apple a day keeps the doctor away - so the time-old saying goes.

But new research from scientists at the University of East Anglia has shown that a cup of cranberries a day has its benefits too.

The study, which was led by the UEA's Medical School, has shown that regularly eating the popular Christmas dinner component could reduce the risk of neurodegenerative illness in later life.

Researchers behind the study say that adding the equivalent of a cup of cranberries a day to your diet could improve memory and brain function, reduce the risk of developing dementia and lower cholesterol levels.

David Vauzour of the UEA Medicine School - Credit: UEA

David Vauzour, lead researcher for the project, said: "Dementia is expected to affect around 152 million people by 2050.

"There is no known cure, so it is crucial we seek modifiable lifestyle interventions, such as diet, that couple help lessen disease risk and burden."

“Past studies have shown that higher dietary flavonoid intake is associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and dementia. And foods rich in anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, which give berries their red, blue, or purple colour, have been found to improve cognition.

“Cranberries are rich in these micronutrients and have been recognised for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

“We wanted to find out more about how cranberries could help reduce age-related neurodegeneration.”

The project saw 60 people take part in a 12-week study designed to measure the impact of cranberries on brain function and cholesterol.

Half of these people were given freeze-dried cranberry power to eat every day, while the other half were given a placebo.

The results shows that those that were fed the cranberries had significantly improved memories, brain function and delivery of blood to the brain.

Dr Vauzour added: "We found that the participants who consumed the cranberry powder showed significantly improved episodic memory performance in combination with an improved circulation of essential nutrients such as oxygen and glucose to important parts of the brain that support cognition - specifically memory consolidation and retrieval.

"Demonstrating that cranberry supplementation can improve cognitive performance and identifying some mechanisms responsible is an important step for this research field."





Other 'brain foods'

The bluefin tuna was gutted on the beach - Credit: Archant

The study puts cranberries in good stead to be considered a 'brain food' - things you can eat that are proven to have a positive impact on your cognitive faculties.

Few conversations around brain foods take place without the mention of fish.

Breeds such as salmon, trout, tuna and sardines are all rich in omega-3, which is believed to slow age-related mental decline.

Similarly to cranberries, blueberries are packed with antioxidants which are shown to improve memory and delay brain ageing.

Some studies have also shown that dark chocolate contains things called flavonoids which help protect the brain.

A study in 2014 found that vitamin E, found in nuts and seeds such as almonds, hazelnuts and sunflower seeds, may also contribute to reducing the risk of neurodegenerative illness.

Researchers have also shown that broccoli, due to being high in a compound called glucosinolates, can slow the breakdown of the neurotransmitter, which helps keep our memories sharp.