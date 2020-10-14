Care home put in special measures after staff found not wearing PPE

A care home has been put into special measures after staff were found not wearing PPE and residents missed out on their medicine.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated The Maltings Care Home in Norwich Road, Fakenham, ‘inadequate’ after inspectors visited on August 19.

A spokesman from the Malting’s owners, Four Seasons Health Care, said they “deeply regretted” that standards had fallen and steps were already being taken to improve the level of service.

The health watchdog’s report said: “Medicines were not well managed and there was a lack of effective monitoring by the provider which meant errors with medicines and unsafe practice was not identified.

“Safe systems were not in place regarding the risk and spread of infection, including Covid-19.

“Staff were not wearing PPE in accordance with government guidance and cleaning procedures were not robust.

“Oversight of cleaning was poor and some areas were not as clean as they should be.”

The report also highlighted one incident where a resident was sent to hospital after injuring themselves in a fall, but the right procedures were not in place after they returned to the home.

The CQC said: “Staff were unclear if [the resident] had had a test for Covid-19 and failed to isolate them which may have placed others at increased risk.

“Records showed that they were not appropriately monitored after their return.”

The CQC also said the home’s recruitment process was “not sufficiently robust” and employees and relatives were concerned about staffing levels.

One staff member told inspectors: “There’s no time for people - especially [people who are] end of life. It’s hard.”

The Four Seasons spokesman said: “Since the inspection, we immediately put in place a comprehensive action plan to rectify all issues outlined in the report and we are fully supporting the home to ensure that this is delivered in full.”

The spokesman said employees were “working tirelessly” under difficult circumstances.

He said: “As ever, the safety and wellbeing of all our residents is our priority and we will continue to put all our resources and energy into supporting and protecting everyone in our homes.”

When inspectors visited The Maltings was home to 39 people aged 65 or over.