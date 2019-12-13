Search

Care home not addressing safety risks fast enough, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 10:51 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 13 December 2019

Norfolk Lodge has been branded inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A care home has been told by government inspectors that risks to safety are not being addressed fast enough.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) decided Norfolk Lodge in Hunstanton 'requires improvement' after an inspection on October 23.

The inspectors said most members of staff were "kind and compassionate" to residents, however they said this was not the case with all staff.

The report explained that the care home had enough members of staff to meet residents needs although they were often busy.

Inspectors said the care provider had recognised this issue and had employed a new member of staff to improve this area.

Inspectors detailed how people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

However the report stated that residents did not have access to a safe outside area.

The CQC said staff supported people with healthcare needs well.

Overall, staff told inspectors they enjoyed working in the home and felt valued.

The service was last rated good in 2017, and the CQC is currently working on an action plan for the home in order to improve its service.

Norfolk Lodge has been contacted for comment.

