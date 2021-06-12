News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid-19 vaccination drop-in clinic open in North Lynn tonight

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:19 PM June 12, 2021   
A man walks past a sign for a Vaccination centre

Evening drop-in vaccination clinic open in North Lynn on Saturday, June 12, till 8pm - Credit: PA

An evening drop-in vaccination clinic is open in North Lynn today (Saturday, June 12).

The clinic is open from 5pm to 8pm at St Augustine’s Surgery, health centre, PE30 2LB.

No booking or appointment is needed, but it is open for first dose Covid-19 vaccinations only. Patients must also be aged 25 and over.

Those not registered with a local doctor are still welcome, A team will be available to discuss and queries and to carry out a vaccination.

The team will also be on hand to discuss any concerns and provide more information.

Patients are asked to bring an NHS number if possible, and identification as proof of age. 

Coronavirus
King's Lynn News
Norfolk

