Covid-19 vaccination drop-in clinic open in North Lynn tonight
Published: 5:19 PM June 12, 2021
An evening drop-in vaccination clinic is open in North Lynn today (Saturday, June 12).
The clinic is open from 5pm to 8pm at St Augustine’s Surgery, health centre, PE30 2LB.
No booking or appointment is needed, but it is open for first dose Covid-19 vaccinations only. Patients must also be aged 25 and over.
Those not registered with a local doctor are still welcome, A team will be available to discuss and queries and to carry out a vaccination.
The team will also be on hand to discuss any concerns and provide more information.
Patients are asked to bring an NHS number if possible, and identification as proof of age.
