Newsagent fears work from home effect could ruin business

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:56 PM December 9, 2021
Updated: 4:09 PM December 9, 2021
Kalpesh Patel, owner of Norfolk News in Surrey Street

Kalpesh Patel, owner of Norfolk News in Surrey Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

A city centre newsagent has warned the government's announcement that people should work from home from next week could be the "final nail in the coffin" for his business.

Kalpesh Patel, who runs Norfolk News in Surrey Street, off St Stephens Street, is popular among workers from the nearby Aviva buildings.

But Mr Patel fears if they have to work from home for a long period it could be the end of his business.

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, prime minister Boris Johnson announced Plan B restrictions on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19).

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

It means, from Monday (December 13) those who can work from home are advised to do so, although Mr Johnson said Christmas parties and school nativity plays should still go ahead.

And Mr Patel said the absence of workers from the city centre could leave his business struggling.

He said: "It's massive for us. It could potentially be the final nail in the coffin here.

"We are heavily dependent upon Aviva, so if they are told to work from home for a while that will really hit our takings."

Mr Patel has already had to endure months of disruption outside his shop, due to work in Surrey Street.

He said: "We have had all those roadworks and it's been a pretty dreadful 18 months or so."

And he feared the latest restrictions could also deter people from being in the city to do their Christmas shopping, which would further affect his passing trade.

Mr Patel said: "The numbers are already down in the city and I'm not holding my breath that Christmas shopping is going to help that much.

"Are people going to get on a bus to come in? People might think twice now there are more restrictions and might not bother."

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), had urged people to keep supporting local businesses.

Visit Norwich/Norwich Bid Governing Board, Feb 2020

Stefan Gurney, from Norwich Business Improvement District. - Credit: Hannah Hutchins 2020

He said: "The city will remain open and trading. 

“All our advice would be is for people to follow the guidance and to wear masks.

"But it’s important to state that this is not another lockdown. The only real change is working from home, when possible. 

“It’s really important that people still come out to support the local businesses – that is going to be key for the business community."

Norwich News

