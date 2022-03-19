ESSAY: Two years after first lockdown, how is new normal panning out?

A busy summer is expected at Hunstanton as regulations have been lifted - Credit: Chris Bishop

It'll be two years on Wednesday, you know. Two years since the first lockdown, when the penny dropped over how dangerous Covid was and we pulled up the drawbridge.

On March 23, 2020, the nation plunged into its first lockdown as Boris Johnson warned us: "The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will impose the most severe sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. - Credit: PA

From then, until restrictions began to be eased in June, it was one form of daily exercise, no socialising, no pubs, no gyms, no weddings or worship.

Since then, the pandemic has turned our lives upside-down at times. But now we're coming out the other end, or so they reckon.

So what's the new normal really going to look like and what might lie ahead?

Politicians say we've got to learn to live with Covid like we do with flu. So all you need will be a booster dose of vaccine from the chemist's every winter and off you go - jab's a good 'un.

The vaccine booster roll-out is being further ramped up. - Credit: PA

That means it's gloves off, masks off, travel restrictions off for the meantime. One website enticing you to bin the staycation and holiday in foreign climes advises: "Fully vaxxed? Just relax."

Covid was at the top of the Government's agenda for the best part of two years, before Russian forces began massing on the border with Ukraine.

Not surprisingly, the virus has slipped down the news agenda since the invasion began.

Yet while the phrase 'in the rear view mirror' has been applied to the bug on one or two occasions, no-one can predict whether we'll ever actually manage to leave it behind on the hard shoulder as society shifts back into gear.

Different scenarios have been outlined, ranging from reasonable best case, optimistic central, pessimistic central or reasonable worst case, depending how reasonable, optimistic or pessimistic you're feeling.

All assume a more stable position will be reached at some point, it's just a case of when and whether we will see waves caused by new variants or increased levels of serious disease before that happens.

One turning point will be April 1, from when free lateral flow test kits will no longer be available. Instead you'll have to stump up £5.99 for one.

Free Covid test kits will not be available after April 1 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Actually knowing whether you've got it or not is pretty crucial when it comes to public safety, as in don't mix with others if you're positive, so you don't pass it on to them.

How many people will baulk at forking out - at a time when infections are on a steep upward curve again? More than half, according to an EDP survey the other day.

Over the last seven days, some 516,289 have tested positive nationally, an increase of 170,230 (49pc) on the previous week. Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are on a par with that in terms of numbers.

Results of an EDP reader survey about Covid-19 - Credit: Archant

But while cases are rising rapidly, intensive care admissions and deaths are not keeping pace. So it looks like the theory that the disease is becoming weaker in terms of its effects on those who catch it, with fewer becoming seriously ill or ending up on a ventilator might be true.

So we might be out of the woods, might being the operative word. But whatever happens some things may never rewind to their pre-pandemic form and be like they were prior to 2020, when the coronavirus came knocking at our door. Take the world of work, for example.

Working from home is a curate's egg for those who previously thrived on office culture. You might have rejoiced when your morning commute turned from traffic jams on the A47 or A10 to a stroll to your laptop in the spare room in your PJs.

WFH inspired a slew of new slang, from Blursday at the boffice, to doomscrolling and covidiots.

Working from home became the new normal for many during the pandemic - Credit: Archant

But it also brought loneliness and lack of contact with your peers, who morphed into faces on video calls who kept forgetting to turn their mute off.

And then there was the challenge of juggling your work/life balance when work was in your home instead of somewhere you could leave it when you punched out for the day and shut the office door behind you.

Did some of us throw ourselves into things a little more than usual, because for several months there wasn't much else in life apart from ordering tat online and waiting for the doorbell to ring?

Not everyone was able to carry on working, of course. The pandemic was a hammer blow to industries like leisure and hospitality, as lockdowns put life on hold for pubs, restaurants and so-called non-essential retail.

There are questions to be asked over whether Boris Johnson's government got the balance right between protecting our health and that of our economy.

Infection Control nurse looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Early on in the pandemic, the wholesale export of elderly patients from hospitals to care homes without testing them to free up beds, can only have given the virus a bunk-up in the process.

A public inquiry chaired by retired judge Baroness Heather Hallett is due to begin shortly.

So many families have been affected over the last two years, so many touched by an invisible killer which has so far claimed more than 185,000 lives - more than twice the number of civilian casualties the UK suffered in the Second World War and more than four times those killed by German bombs.

Did the virus help rekindle some of the spirit of the Blitz? While I won't forget the loss my father or a friend to Covid, I have some brighter memories.

Ben Handley, chef patron of the Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market, preparing meals for NHS workers in his pub kitchen during lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

The little corner shop that turned into mission control for our little community, a clearing house for everything from keeping an eye on vulnerable neighbours to organising deliveries to those who were isolating.

In ours and other towns, there were countless people whose kindness shone as they put themselves out for others - the pubs who kept their kitchens open to cook for the vulnerable or NHS workers, the round tablers who got together to do vulnerable people's shopping

Tens of thousands are about to go even further as they welcome refugees to their homes, deliver relief to them or put their hands into their pockets.

If this is a part of Covid's legacy then maybe, just maybe, something good has come out of it alongside all the misery it's caused. Let's just hope it's truly in the rear view mirror soon.